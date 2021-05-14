DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) Price Target Raised to $3.75 at Raymond James

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $3.50 to $3.75 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on DRTT. National Bank Financial lowered shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform rating and set a $4.30 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. National Bankshares downgraded DIRTT Environmental Solutions from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, National Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $4.30 target price on shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.96.

DRTT stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,581. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.47. The stock has a market cap of $280.85 million, a PE ratio of -18.65 and a beta of 2.63. DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $3.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $29.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.60 million. DIRTT Environmental Solutions had a negative return on equity of 12.41% and a negative net margin of 8.03%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DIRTT Environmental Solutions will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Shaun Noll acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.48 per share, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 304,257 shares in the company, valued at $754,557.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its position in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 10.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 3,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,197,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 5,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the first quarter worth $2,683,000. Institutional investors own 36.15% of the company’s stock.

About DIRTT Environmental Solutions

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use primarily in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction technology provides integration and management, from design through engineering, manufacturing, and installation.

