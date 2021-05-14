DMM: Governance (DMG) One Day Volume Hits $2.61 Million

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. Over the last week, DMM: Governance has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar. DMM: Governance has a total market cap of $3.38 million and $2.61 million worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DMM: Governance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0674 or 0.00000131 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.03 or 0.00091593 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00020050 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $620.46 or 0.01208247 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001948 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.49 or 0.00069114 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.55 or 0.00114015 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.90 or 0.00064073 BTC.

DMM: Governance Coin Profile

DMG is a coin. Its launch date was May 18th, 2020. DMM: Governance’s total supply is 249,511,236 coins and its circulating supply is 50,171,730 coins. DMM: Governance’s official website is defimoneymarket.com . DMM: Governance’s official message board is medium.com/dmm-dao . DMM: Governance’s official Twitter account is @DMMDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DMM: Governance allows users to earn 6.25% on ETH, DAI, and USDC with DeFi Money Market (DMM) all backed by real-world income-generating assets viewable on-chain. “

DMM: Governance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMM: Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMM: Governance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DMM: Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

