Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.08.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on D shares. TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

D stock opened at $78.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,919.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.70 and its 200 day moving average is $75.85. Dominion Energy has a 52 week low of $67.85 and a 52 week high of $87.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.43%.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Mark J. Kington purchased 2,000 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $138,580.00. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2,323.5% in the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

