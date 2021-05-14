Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Purchased by Armor Investment Advisors LLC

Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Dominion Energy accounts for 1.4% of Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 20,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 15,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 3,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $78.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.85. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.85 and a 12-month high of $87.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $63.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,919.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.43%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on D. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.79.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Mark J. Kington acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $138,580.00. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

