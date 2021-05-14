Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.700-4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.910. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Dominion Energy also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.700-0.800 EPS.

Dominion Energy stock traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.38. 2,790,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,774,021. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.85. Dominion Energy has a 52 week low of $67.85 and a 52 week high of $87.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.22 billion, a PE ratio of -3,919.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 59.43%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on D shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Dominion Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Dominion Energy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.79.

In related news, Director Mark J. Kington acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $138,580.00. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

