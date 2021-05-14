Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $338.44

Shares of Domino’s Pizza Group plc (LON:DOM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 338.44 ($4.42) and traded as high as GBX 394.80 ($5.16). Domino’s Pizza Group shares last traded at GBX 391.60 ($5.12), with a volume of 763,429 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza Group from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Get Domino's Pizza Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of £1.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 364.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 338.80.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a GBX 9.10 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza Group’s previous dividend of $5.56. Domino’s Pizza Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.63%.

In other Domino’s Pizza Group news, insider Ian Bull purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 381 ($4.98) per share, with a total value of £7,620 ($9,955.58).

Domino’s Pizza Group Company Profile (LON:DOM)

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates 1,147 stores in the United Kingdom and 54 stores in the Republic of Ireland. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.