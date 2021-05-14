Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre Sells 2,600 Shares of Stock

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.96, for a total value of $1,120,496.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE DPZ opened at $422.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $319.71 and a twelve month high of $447.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $397.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $383.07.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.06. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.61 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

DPZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $446.00 to $466.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Stephens boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 1,724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

