Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 93.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $422.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $397.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $383.07. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $319.71 and a twelve month high of $447.50. The company has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.06. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.61 million. Research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.29%.

In related news, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,600 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.96, for a total value of $1,120,496.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 6,460 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.50, for a total value of $2,858,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,553 shares in the company, valued at $12,634,702.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,568 shares of company stock worth $7,235,697. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DPZ shares. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Stephens raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $446.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $430.93.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

