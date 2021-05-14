Domtar (NYSE:UFS) PT Raised to $56.00

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at TD Securities from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 2.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Domtar from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Domtar from $38.00 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Domtar from $40.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Domtar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.05.

Domtar stock opened at $54.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.97 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Domtar has a 1-year low of $18.66 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $944.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.66 million. Domtar had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a positive return on equity of 1.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Domtar will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John David Williams sold 90,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total transaction of $3,299,589.16. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Domtar during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domtar during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Domtar during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Domtar during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Domtar during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Domtar Company Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

