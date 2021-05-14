Dong Chune Christopher Chung Sells 21,927 Shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) Stock

Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) VP Dong Chune Christopher Chung sold 21,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $620,753.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 161,345 shares in the company, valued at $4,567,676.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Dong Chune Christopher Chung also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 12th, Dong Chune Christopher Chung sold 10,108 shares of Natus Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total transaction of $277,666.76.

NTUS traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.48. The stock had a trading volume of 212,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,081. The company has a market cap of $970.54 million, a P/E ratio of -51.25 and a beta of 0.72. Natus Medical Incorporated has a 1 year low of $16.38 and a 1 year high of $28.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.31 and a 200 day moving average of $23.96.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The company had revenue of $114.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.40 million. Natus Medical had a positive return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Natus Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in shares of Natus Medical by 81.2% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 128,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after buying an additional 57,454 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Natus Medical by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 9,735 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Natus Medical by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Natus Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Natus Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Natus Medical Company Profile

Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focusing on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.

