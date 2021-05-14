DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $166.94.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DASH. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Mizuho cut their price target on DoorDash from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:DASH traded up $25.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $140.61. The company had a trading volume of 608,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,052,141. DoorDash has a one year low of $110.13 and a one year high of $256.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.41.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.92). The business had revenue of $970.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DoorDash will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Keith Yandell sold 162,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $21,136,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 265,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $36,015,742.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 477,792 shares of company stock worth $63,753,923.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nellore Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in DoorDash by 200.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in DoorDash in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

