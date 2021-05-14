DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Wells Fargo & Company

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on DoorDash from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. JMP Securities raised their target price on DoorDash from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Truist raised their target price on DoorDash from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DoorDash currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.24.

Get DoorDash alerts:

NYSE DASH opened at $115.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.41. DoorDash has a fifty-two week low of $110.13 and a fifty-two week high of $256.09.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.92). The firm had revenue of $970.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DoorDash will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Keith Yandell sold 162,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $21,136,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.49, for a total value of $366,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 477,792 shares of company stock worth $63,753,923.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Steadview Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,778,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $741,000.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.