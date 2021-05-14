Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.83

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.83 and traded as high as $15.44. Dorchester Minerals shares last traded at $14.92, with a volume of 52,749 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Dorchester Minerals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.85. The stock has a market cap of $509.10 million, a P/E ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.41.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a net margin of 51.26% and a return on equity of 27.71%. The firm had revenue of $12.11 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.303 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.26%. This is a positive change from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

In other Dorchester Minerals news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester bought 4,500 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.23 per share, with a total value of $64,035.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 344.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,580 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,386 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares during the period. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 16.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP)

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 587 counties and parishes in 27 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

