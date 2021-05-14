Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)’s stock price traded down 1.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $71.23 and last traded at $71.23. 483 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 193,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.54.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays upgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Investec upgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.78. The company has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.95 and a beta of 0.41.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 185.4% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 123.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. 12.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products.

