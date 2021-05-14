DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Trading 10% Higher

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) traded up 10% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $45.18 and last traded at $45.09. 432,199 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 16,836,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.99.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.12.

Get DraftKings alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.91.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $312.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.34 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,577,000. Lee Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,073,000. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd acquired a new position in DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $423,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in DraftKings by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in DraftKings by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,597,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

About DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.