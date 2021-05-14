Dragon Coins (DRG) Price Up 6.4% Over Last Week

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 13th. Over the last seven days, Dragon Coins has traded up 6.4% against the dollar. One Dragon Coins coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Dragon Coins has a market cap of $1.59 million and $192.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.12 or 0.00089122 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00020676 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002282 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $525.34 or 0.01061201 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.36 or 0.00067380 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.50 or 0.00112109 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00060677 BTC.

Dragon Coins Coin Profile

Dragon Coins (CRYPTO:DRG) is a coin. It launched on December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 442,695,970 coins and its circulating supply is 348,657,484 coins. Dragon Coins’ official website is drgtoken.io . Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Dragon Coin will act as a friction-less, low-cost & transparent alternative financial mechanism within Casinos, to enhance the age-old gaming industry. With its expertise in blockchain technology, the Dragon’s goal is to reshape the long-standing gaming industry while benefiting those rooted in the industry, as well as all the members of the public who join in the journey to achieve the goals of Dragon Coin. “

Buying and Selling Dragon Coins

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Coins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragon Coins should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dragon Coins using one of the exchanges listed above.

