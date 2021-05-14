Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II’s (NASDAQ:DGNS) Lock-Up Period To Expire on May 17th

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II’s (NASDAQ:DGNS) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, May 17th. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II had issued 24,000,000 shares in its IPO on November 17th. The total size of the offering was $240,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of NASDAQ DGNS opened at $10.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.25. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II has a one year low of $9.99 and a one year high of $14.62.

Get Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth $159,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth $228,000.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Beta Corp. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.