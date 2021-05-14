Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.12 billion-$2.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.11 billion.

Shares of Dropbox stock opened at $24.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Dropbox has a 12 month low of $17.66 and a 12 month high of $28.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.32.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $511.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.17 million. Dropbox had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Dropbox will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

DBX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Dropbox from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Friday. They set a sell rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.80.

In other Dropbox news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $227,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total value of $36,517.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,027 shares of company stock valued at $1,082,290. Corporate insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

