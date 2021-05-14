Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.12 billion-$2.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.11 billion.
Shares of Dropbox stock opened at $24.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Dropbox has a 12 month low of $17.66 and a 12 month high of $28.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.32.
Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $511.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.17 million. Dropbox had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Dropbox will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Dropbox news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $227,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total value of $36,517.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,027 shares of company stock valued at $1,082,290. Corporate insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.
About Dropbox
Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.
Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?
