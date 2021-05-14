DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Position Boosted by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 60,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $8,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 202.8% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 3.4% in the first quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 6,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 60.7% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 4,954 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 53.3% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DTE shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on DTE Energy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and set a $139.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.13.

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $140.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $92.39 and a 52 week high of $145.43.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 11.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.085 per share. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.89%.

In other DTE Energy news, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 2,389 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total value of $297,311.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David A. Thomas purchased 395 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $126.56 per share, with a total value of $49,991.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,726.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

