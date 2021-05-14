Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) Given a €38.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DUE. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €36.30 ($42.71).

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up €0.06 ($0.07) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €33.28 ($39.15). The stock had a trading volume of 156,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,708. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €35.42 and its 200-day moving average price is €32.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion and a P/E ratio of -145.70. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €16.69 ($19.64) and a 12-month high of €37.78 ($44.45). The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.66.

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

