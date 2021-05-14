Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Given New C$53.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DND. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Dye & Durham from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC reiterated a neutral rating and set a C$47.00 price target on shares of Dye & Durham in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$54.20.

DND traded down C$0.10 on Thursday, reaching C$40.74. The company had a trading volume of 86,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,303. Dye & Durham has a fifty-two week low of C$11.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$53.68. The stock has a market cap of C$2.81 billion and a P/E ratio of -32.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$41.32 and its 200 day moving average is C$39.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.41, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.83.

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported C($0.41) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$33.72 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dye & Durham will post 1.0199999 EPS for the current year.

Dye & Durham Company Profile

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

