DZ Bank Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D)

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by DZ Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €3.20 ($3.76) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €2.20 ($2.59) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays set a €2.90 ($3.41) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.30 ($3.88) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.10 ($2.47) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €2.72 ($3.20).

O2D stock opened at €2.55 ($3.00) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €2.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €2.34. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51. Telefónica Deutschland has a twelve month low of €2.10 ($2.47) and a twelve month high of €2.91 ($3.42).

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

