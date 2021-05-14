E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €11.50 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

E.On (FRA:EOAN) has been assigned a €11.50 ($13.53) price objective by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EOAN. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($11.53) price target on shares of E.On and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Nord/LB set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on shares of E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.50 ($13.53) target price on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €10.50 ($12.35) target price on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. E.On currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €10.90 ($12.82).

Get E.On alerts:

FRA EOAN opened at €10.58 ($12.45) on Wednesday. E.On has a 1 year low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 1 year high of €10.80 ($12.71). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €10.00 and a 200-day moving average price of €9.19.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

See Also: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.