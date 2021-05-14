Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) Director Tanya Chemodurow Acquires 1,080 Shares

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) Director Tanya Chemodurow bought 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $24,688.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,760 shares in the company, valued at $131,673.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of EBMT stock opened at $22.96 on Friday. Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $26.13. The company has a market capitalization of $155.55 million, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.14). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 13.86%. Sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.0975 dividend. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,289,000 after purchasing an additional 65,251 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 325,283 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,903,000 after buying an additional 69,463 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 49.7% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 277,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,738,000 after buying an additional 91,968 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 169,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,130,000 after buying an additional 51,600 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,419 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

