Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Price Target Increased to $165.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $130.00 to $165.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on EXP. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Eagle Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $125.00.

Shares of NYSE EXP opened at $150.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $139.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.83 and a beta of 1.30. Eagle Materials has a 1-year low of $48.56 and a 1-year high of $152.21.

In other Eagle Materials news, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total value of $388,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael Haack sold 9,907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.78, for a total transaction of $1,364,986.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,872,886.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,331 shares of company stock valued at $2,676,060 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,197 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. 94.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

