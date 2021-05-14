Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.280-1.300 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE DEA traded up $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $20.14. The stock had a trading volume of 890,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.86 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.79. Easterly Government Properties has a 12-month low of $19.64 and a 12-month high of $26.15.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.70 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.67%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DEA. Raymond James dropped their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Easterly Government Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.25.

In related news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 40,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $853,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,800,181.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $41,860.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,468.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,345,930. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.