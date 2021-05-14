Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Given New $135.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $126.00 to $135.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on EMN. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $109.23.

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $127.59 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $57.30 and a one year high of $128.95.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

In other Eastman Chemical news, VP Lucian Boldea sold 35,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total transaction of $3,963,726.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 64,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.21, for a total value of $8,029,341.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $771,919.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 216,718 shares of company stock worth $25,471,596 in the last 90 days. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 226.7% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 53,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 50,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,093,000 after purchasing an additional 14,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

