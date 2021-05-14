EBCoin (EBC) Trading Down 16% This Week

EBCoin (CURRENCY:EBC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. EBCoin has a market cap of $1.38 million and approximately $7.00 worth of EBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, EBCoin has traded 16% lower against the dollar. One EBCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.03 or 0.00089602 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00020131 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $585.94 or 0.01165944 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.08 or 0.00069801 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.23 or 0.00113875 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.14 or 0.00063962 BTC.

About EBCoin

EBCoin (EBC) is a coin. Its launch date was January 16th, 2018. EBCoin’s total supply is 10,295,055,166 coins and its circulating supply is 4,585,368,086 coins. The Reddit community for EBCoin is /r/EBCoinglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EBCoin’s official Twitter account is @EBCoinGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EBCoin is ebcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EBCoin is a wallet application that focuses on eliminating the hassle and high fees associated with tax refunds for international travelers and merchants alike. EBCoin allows instant tax refunds, without having to wait in long lines at the airport or needing to hold on to paper receipts. Travelers will get 100% of their refund in EBC token, en ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, which will be instantly redeemable for additional duty-free purchases, or can be exchanged for their preffered currency at numerous ATMs in all major airports. “

Buying and Selling EBCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EBCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

