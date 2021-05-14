Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) Price Target Raised to $28.00

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.
ECHO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Echo Global Logistics from a positive rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a positive rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Echo Global Logistics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.00.
ECHO stock opened at $36.25 on Monday. Echo Global Logistics has a one year low of $14.39 and a one year high of $37.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.47 and its 200 day moving average is $29.60. The firm has a market cap of $965.56 million, a PE ratio of 151.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05.
In other Echo Global Logistics news, Director Matthew Wagner Ferguson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $339,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,947.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO David B. Menzel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $429,750.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,389 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,155. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECHO. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 440,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,845,000 after purchasing an additional 34,825 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $413,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 759,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,870,000 after buying an additional 123,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $691,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.
About Echo Global Logistics
Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.
See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification
Receive News & Ratings for Echo Global Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echo Global Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.