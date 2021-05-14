Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) Price Target Raised to $28.00

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

ECHO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Echo Global Logistics from a positive rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a positive rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Echo Global Logistics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.00.

ECHO stock opened at $36.25 on Monday. Echo Global Logistics has a one year low of $14.39 and a one year high of $37.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.47 and its 200 day moving average is $29.60. The firm has a market cap of $965.56 million, a PE ratio of 151.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.28. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $800.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Echo Global Logistics will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Echo Global Logistics news, Director Matthew Wagner Ferguson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $339,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,947.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO David B. Menzel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $429,750.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,389 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,155. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECHO. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 440,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,845,000 after purchasing an additional 34,825 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $413,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 759,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,870,000 after buying an additional 123,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $691,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

