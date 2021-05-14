Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) – Equities researchers at B. Riley boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Edap Tms in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley analyst A. D’silva now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.01. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Edap Tms’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on EDAP. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Edap Tms in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edap Tms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Edap Tms in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Edap Tms from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Edap Tms has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDAP opened at $5.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $197.56 million, a P/E ratio of -98.83 and a beta of 1.92. Edap Tms has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $10.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.82.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Edap Tms had a negative return on equity of 11.54% and a negative net margin of 4.03%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Edap Tms in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edap Tms during the 4th quarter valued at about $302,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Edap Tms by 157.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,142 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 34,978 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edap Tms during the 4th quarter valued at about $523,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in Edap Tms by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter.

About Edap Tms

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU); Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL); and Distribution.

