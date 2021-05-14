Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Shares Gap Down to $26.45

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.45, but opened at $25.47. Edgewise Therapeutics shares last traded at $26.33, with a volume of 1,781 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EWTX. SVB Leerink began coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.79.

In other news, major shareholder James E. Flynn acquired 625,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,962,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,395,312. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jonathan D. Root acquired 15,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $290,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $20,044,000. Finally, New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $50,494,000.

Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.

