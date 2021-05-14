Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Shares Gap Down to $26.45

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.45, but opened at $25.47. Edgewise Therapeutics shares last traded at $26.33, with a volume of 1,781 shares traded.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EWTX. SVB Leerink began coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.79.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $290,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $20,044,000. Finally, New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $50,494,000.
Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:EWTX)
Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.
Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?
Receive News & Ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.