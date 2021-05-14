Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a sector perform rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EDIT. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Monday, March 8th. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Editas Medicine currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.15.

EDIT stock opened at $31.40 on Monday. Editas Medicine has a 1-year low of $23.60 and a 1-year high of $99.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.05 and a beta of 2.10.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.10). Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 99.62% and a negative return on equity of 26.74%. The business had revenue of $6.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Editas Medicine will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDIT. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 6,808 shares during the period. Nia Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,897,000. Indie Asset Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 965.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 101,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,111,000 after acquiring an additional 91,908 shares during the period. 87.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood.

