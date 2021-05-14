eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Price Target Cut to $12.00

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.96% from the company’s previous close.

EGAN has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank cut eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of eGain in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

Shares of EGAN opened at $10.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. eGain has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $20.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.12, a PEG ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.50.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. eGain had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 10.77%. On average, analysts predict that eGain will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total value of $51,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,135.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $101,270. Corporate insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in eGain during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in eGain by 516.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,166 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in eGain by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in eGain during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in eGain during the 4th quarter worth about $174,000. 50.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About eGain

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

