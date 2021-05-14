Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Electricité de France from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. AlphaValue lowered Electricité de France to a reduce rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Electricité de France from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.25.

Get Electricité de France alerts:

OTCMKTS:ECIFY traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $2.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,138. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.06. Electricité de France has a one year low of $1.47 and a one year high of $3.27.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.

Electricité de France Company Profile

ElectricitÃ© de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading of energy services in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. It generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, tidal, geothermal, and cogeneration plants.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Electricité de France Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electricité de France and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.