Electrify.Asia (ELEC) Achieves Market Cap of $2.03 Million

Electrify.Asia (CURRENCY:ELEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. One Electrify.Asia coin can now be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Electrify.Asia has a market cap of $2.03 million and approximately $75,413.00 worth of Electrify.Asia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Electrify.Asia has traded down 22.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.29 or 0.00092216 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00019870 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 30.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $589.78 or 0.01174946 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.92 or 0.00067570 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00063641 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.96 or 0.00109490 BTC.

About Electrify.Asia

Electrify.Asia is a coin. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2018. Electrify.Asia’s total supply is 749,999,945 coins and its circulating supply is 529,591,779 coins. The Reddit community for Electrify.Asia is /r/electrify and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Electrify.Asia’s official website is electrify.asia . Electrify.Asia’s official message board is medium.com/electrifyasia . Electrify.Asia’s official Twitter account is @electrifyasia

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrify.Asia is an electricity marketplace for Asian territories, mainly the southwest region and is addressing the need for transparency and security in the consumption of energy. Electrify.Asia uses the blockchain and smart contracts to sell energy and has transacted more than 30GWh of electricity for commercial and industrial customers since March 2017 using their token ELEC. The ELEC token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum blockchain and is used within their marketplace to transact energy. “

