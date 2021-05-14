Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at CIBC in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$16.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.69% from the stock’s previous close.

EFN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cormark raised Element Fleet Management from a “reduce” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James set a C$14.50 price target on Element Fleet Management and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$17.00.

Get Element Fleet Management alerts:

Shares of EFN opened at C$13.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.16. Element Fleet Management has a one year low of C$7.91 and a one year high of C$15.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.80, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a current ratio of 9.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.34 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.28.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The financial services provider reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$247.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$231.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Element Fleet Management will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Element Fleet Management Company Profile

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.