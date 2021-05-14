Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $269,000. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 1,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $182.84 per share, with a total value of $249,759.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 60,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,089,063.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $26,270,801.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,422,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,154,584,820.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LLY stock opened at $194.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $186.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market cap of $186.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $218.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.29%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LLY. Truist increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.75.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

