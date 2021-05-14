Elitium (EUM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $148.24 Million

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 13th. One Elitium coin can currently be bought for about $4.93 or 0.00009943 BTC on popular exchanges. Elitium has a total market cap of $148.24 million and approximately $309,420.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Elitium has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.53 or 0.00087841 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00020441 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002018 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002273 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $524.07 or 0.01057507 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.67 or 0.00067949 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.16 or 0.00111308 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.83 or 0.00060197 BTC.

Elitium Coin Profile

EUM is a coin. It was first traded on December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,086,253 coins. Elitium’s official Twitter account is @elitium_eum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium . Elitium’s official message board is medium.com/elitium . Elitium’s official website is www.elitium.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Elitium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elitium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elitium using one of the exchanges listed above.

