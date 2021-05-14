Ellevest Inc. Buys 432 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,035 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $279,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $392,561.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,294 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CSCO shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. DZ Bank raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.25.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $52.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.23. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $54.14.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

