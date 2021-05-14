Ellevest Inc. Has $79,000 Stake in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 52.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 83,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 31,811 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $854,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,745,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,619,000 after purchasing an additional 4,393 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 8,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $532,000. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SJI opened at $25.72 on Friday. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.24 and a 12 month high of $29.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.84.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $674.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.25 million. Research analysts expect that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.303 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. This is a positive change from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.04%.

SJI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of South Jersey Industries from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of South Jersey Industries from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Bank of America raised shares of South Jersey Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.38.

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

