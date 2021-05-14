Ellevest Inc. Has $87,000 Stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Ellevest Inc. decreased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 39.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First Bank & Trust raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 179.7% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total value of $66,722.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,544,426.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David H. Lissy sold 24,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.05, for a total value of $4,506,334.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,770,107.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,696 shares of company stock valued at $8,037,730 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BFAM opened at $132.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.86. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 107.63, a P/E/G ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.23 and a 12 month high of $182.50.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.79. The business had revenue of $377.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.48 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 4.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BFAM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.38.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.