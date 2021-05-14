Ellevest Inc. Has $97,000 Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Ellevest Inc. lowered its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 8 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,808,118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,060,676,000 after purchasing an additional 41,066 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,403,182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,599,178,000 after purchasing an additional 47,169 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 345,297 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $393,529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,400,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 209,423 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $238,675,000 after purchasing an additional 15,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MTD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,077.86.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,253.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,246.12 and a 200-day moving average of $1,171.50. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $661.32 and a 1-year high of $1,339.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company has a market cap of $29.17 billion, a PE ratio of 52.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.95. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 144.89%. The company had revenue of $804.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Gerry Keller sold 878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,192.01, for a total value of $1,046,584.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,622.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Kaltenbach acquired 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,170.00 per share, with a total value of $58,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266 shares in the company, valued at $1,481,220. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,142 shares of company stock valued at $3,873,512. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

