Ellevest Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth $53,659,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,578,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,617 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,440,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,840,000 after acquiring an additional 788,973 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,494,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,802,000 after acquiring an additional 454,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 333.9% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 544,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after acquiring an additional 419,145 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PGX opened at $14.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.98. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $13.68 and a 12-month high of $15.28.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

