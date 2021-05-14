Ellevest Inc. Purchases 585 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 39.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Kellogg in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of K stock opened at $67.69 on Friday. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $56.61 and a 12-month high of $72.88. The company has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.70.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 41.23%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

Several analysts have issued reports on K shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.92.

In related news, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,602.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $4,856,705.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 503,001 shares of company stock valued at $31,372,343. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

