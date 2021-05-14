Ellevest Inc. Raises Position in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Triumph Group were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Triumph Group by 115.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Triumph Group by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Triumph Group by 1,113.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Triumph Group by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Triumph Group during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TGI. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Triumph Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.43.

Shares of NYSE:TGI opened at $15.45 on Friday. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.36 and a 1 year high of $19.39. The company has a market cap of $849.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 3.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.44 and its 200 day moving average is $14.28.

Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates through in segments, Systems & Support and Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

