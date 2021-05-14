Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Receives $16.38 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.38.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Friday, April 16th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Ellington Financial from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Ellington Financial in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 304,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after acquiring an additional 19,862 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 489.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 6,082 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 140.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 16,186 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ellington Financial by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 704,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,278,000 after purchasing an additional 93,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Ellington Financial by 90.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 289,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,637,000 after buying an additional 137,210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EFC opened at $18.80 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.45 and a 200-day moving average of $15.67. The firm has a market cap of $823.10 million, a PE ratio of -22.65 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 43.34 and a current ratio of 43.34. Ellington Financial has a twelve month low of $8.18 and a twelve month high of $18.98.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Ellington Financial had a negative net margin of 22.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.00%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ellington Financial will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Ellington Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.31%.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.