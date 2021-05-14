Elrond ERD (ERD) Price Down 0.8% Over Last Week

Elrond ERD (CURRENCY:ERD) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. Elrond ERD has a market capitalization of $261.61 million and $2.38 million worth of Elrond ERD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elrond ERD coin can currently be purchased for $0.0195 or 0.00000191 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Elrond ERD has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Elrond ERD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.92 or 0.00086492 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $314.68 or 0.00619735 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.09 or 0.00234539 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005026 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $567.72 or 0.01118060 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $607.29 or 0.01195985 BTC.

Elrond ERD Profile

Elrond ERD launched on March 16th, 2019. Elrond ERD’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,441,870,873 coins. The Reddit community for Elrond ERD is https://reddit.com/r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Elrond ERD is elrond.com . The official message board for Elrond ERD is medium.com/elrondnetwork . Elrond ERD’s official Twitter account is @ElrondNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap: Following the launch of the Elrond Mainnet on the 30th of July, Elrond officially began the token swap from ERD to EGLD on the 3rd of September of 2020. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Elrond's dedicated website Elrond Bridge enabled ERC20/BEP2 ERD holders to swap their tokens for eGLD at a 1000:1 ratio (1000 ERD (old) = 1 eGLD (new)). “

Buying and Selling Elrond ERD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond ERD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond ERD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elrond ERD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elrond ERD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elrond ERD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.