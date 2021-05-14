Ely Benaim Sells 1,833 Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Stock

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) insider Ely Benaim sold 1,833 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.65, for a total transaction of $347,628.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,655,197.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Ely Benaim also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, April 13th, Ely Benaim sold 5,958 shares of NovoCure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,191,600.00.
Shares of NVCR stock opened at $173.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 910.78 and a beta of 1.29. NovoCure Limited has a fifty-two week low of $55.40 and a fifty-two week high of $220.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $170.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.40.
NVCR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of NovoCure from $175.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of NovoCure from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NovoCure from $135.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NovoCure presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.71.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of NovoCure by 7.3% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,863,932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,171,635,000 after purchasing an additional 602,857 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NovoCure by 10.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,424,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $849,251,000 after purchasing an additional 628,280 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of NovoCure by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,350,654 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $233,718,000 after purchasing an additional 28,065 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of NovoCure by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,238,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $214,259,000 after purchasing an additional 22,886 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NovoCure by 5.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,217,314 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $160,724,000 after purchasing an additional 57,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.09% of the company’s stock.
NovoCure Company Profile
NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.
