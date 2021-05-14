Ely Benaim Sells 1,833 Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Stock

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) insider Ely Benaim sold 1,833 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.65, for a total transaction of $347,628.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,655,197.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Ely Benaim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 13th, Ely Benaim sold 5,958 shares of NovoCure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,191,600.00.

Shares of NVCR stock opened at $173.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 910.78 and a beta of 1.29. NovoCure Limited has a fifty-two week low of $55.40 and a fifty-two week high of $220.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $170.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.40.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.06). NovoCure had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 7.40%. On average, research analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVCR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of NovoCure from $175.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of NovoCure from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NovoCure from $135.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NovoCure presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of NovoCure by 7.3% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,863,932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,171,635,000 after purchasing an additional 602,857 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NovoCure by 10.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,424,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $849,251,000 after purchasing an additional 628,280 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of NovoCure by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,350,654 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $233,718,000 after purchasing an additional 28,065 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of NovoCure by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,238,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $214,259,000 after purchasing an additional 22,886 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NovoCure by 5.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,217,314 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $160,724,000 after purchasing an additional 57,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

