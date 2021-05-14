EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.59 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.59 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for EMCOR Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.54. EMCOR Group posted earnings per share of $1.44 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EMCOR Group will report full-year earnings of $6.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.67 to $6.72. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.02 to $7.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow EMCOR Group.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.37. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 16.86%.

Separately, Sidoti lowered shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

In other news, Director William P. Reid sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $228,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $2,854,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 317 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group stock opened at $123.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.67 and a beta of 1.18. EMCOR Group has a 12 month low of $52.94 and a 12 month high of $127.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 9.04%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

