EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $40 million-$42 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $37.40 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on EMKR. TheStreet upgraded shares of EMCORE from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of EMCORE in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a buy rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EMCORE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

NASDAQ EMKR opened at $7.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.92 million, a PE ratio of -29.20 and a beta of 1.24. EMCORE has a one year low of $2.72 and a one year high of $8.20.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. EMCORE had a negative net margin of 6.33% and a negative return on equity of 9.18%. Equities research analysts expect that EMCORE will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About EMCORE

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers cable television (CATV) products, including forward and return-path analog lasers, receivers, photodetectors, and subassembly components; and analog and digital fiber-optic transmitters, quadrature amplitude modulation transmitters, optical switches, and CATV fiber amplifiers.

